Deulofeu desperate to reach Wembley final

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu believes the club can "beat anyone" as they prepare to play for a place in the League Cup final.

The Merseyside club take a 2-1 lead into their semi-final second-leg clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Deulofeu – a Barcelona youth team product – is desperate to add more silverware to Everton’s trophy cabinet, with the club aiming for their first Wembley appearance since the 2009 FA Cup final, in which they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The Spaniard wants to include his relatives in the possible Wembley outing, which even includes his favourite pets.

"My family will definitely come if we get there," he said. "Please, I hope the dogs can come too! I’ll sign for them! In Spain we need a stadium like this.

"I’ve never been and want to go for the first time with Everton. It’s an incredible possibility but first we have a very difficult game at Manchester City."

Despite the array of talent at Goodison Park, Everton languish in 12th in the Premier League this season, with question marks hovering over their defensive organisation.

But Deulofeu is confident the side have the quality to overcome the 2013-14 League Cup champions.

"It’s true we can beat anyone," Deulofeu continued. "I think we can win every game because we have an amazing team but in some parts of the game we need to take responsibility and concentrate more. It’s more in the head.

"The players — all together — need to take more responsibility in defence. But we go to the Etihad for the win and to score because I think if I score it is an important thing. If I score then Manchester City will have to score two goals. Why not?"

If Everton progress they will face local rivals Liverpool in the final, after they booked their place in the decider via a penalty shoot-out win against Stoke City.