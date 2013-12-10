Deulofeu in no hurry over future after this season

The 19-year-old has been eased into action by Roberto Martinez since joining on a season-long loan from Barcelona in the close-season, starting just one Premier League game - a 4-0 rout of Stoke City.

However, the forward has caught the eye with a series of impressive cameo displays, including coming off the bench to score Everton's equaliser in a deserved 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Reports suggest Everton could look to extend Deulofeu's loan for another season, but he insists any decision is dependent upon his parent club.

Speaking to radio station RAC 1, he sad: "Now I am in Everton and after that I am a Barcelona player.

"My objective is to enjoy this experience and the future will arrive in that moment and for now I am happy in the Premier League.

"Those (loan extension) are only rumours - at the end of the season Barcelona will decide."

Deulofeu has featured regularly from the bench for Everton this term and has no issue with only making one start to date.

"I have spoken with the coach and Roberto has explained his intentions with me," he added.

"I am loaned here and it is difficult to get a place in the starting XI because I am young and with many things to learn. The coach offers me a lot of confidence."