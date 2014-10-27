DFB-Pokal Preview: Hamburg v Bayern

Hamburg occupy the relegation play-off spot in the Bundesliga after Saturday's defeat at Hertha Berlin left the club with just one win from nine league matches this season.

If that was not already cause for concern leading into Wednesday's fixture at Imtech Arena, Hamburg's form against Bayern in recent years should be.

The three-time German Cup champions are without a win in the past 12 meetings in all competitions against Bayern - losing nine and drawing three - a run spanning back to March 2010.

Hamburg have conceded 41 goals in that period, following a 5-0 rout in the same competition in February and a humiliating 9-2 league defeat last season.

Despite Hamburg's poor form, coach Joe Zinnbauer insisted his team will stick together and the path they have set upon.

"We must calm down, regenerate and prepare for our tough DFB Cup tie at home to Bayern Munich in midweek," Zinnbauer said after Saturday's match.

"We will stick with our concept, to question everything after a defeat would be wrong, we now have to pick up the players again and restore confidence."

Hamburg midfielder Lewis Holtby added the beleaguered side would be fighting for their fans against the Bavarian heavyweights.

"Now we have to gather strength to give Bayern a cup fight for our fans in Hamburg in midweek and prove to them that today was just a hiccup," said Holtby.

Bayern head into the match on the back of a goalless draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men had goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to thank as they escaped with a point but captain Philipp Lahm said the draw was a good result for the Bundesliga leaders.

"It's a good result for us," the former Germany international said. "We didn't create that many clear-cut chances but we had the match under control.

"We came here to win, and everyone could see that, even at the end. We're four points clear so everything's OK."