DFB-Pokal Review: Hamburg dumped out by fourth-tier opposition, Bayern stroll through

Hamburg were left red-faced on Sunday after crashing out of the DFB-Pokal first round to fourth-tier outfit Carl Zeiss Jena, losing 3-2 after extra time.

Justin Gerlach opened the scoring with a low strike after 15 minutes, but Jena were pegged back when Ivica Olic found the net four minutes into the second half.

Velimir Jovanovic capped a counter-attacking move to re-establish Jena's lead just short of the hour mark and the home side looked destined for the second round.

However, Michael Gregoritsch struck deep into stoppage time to force an additional 30 minutes.

Having been denied victory in normal time, Jena rallied to clinch a memorable result - Johannes Pieles scoring the winner in the 106th minute.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich had no such problems as they brushed Nottingen aside with a 3-1 triumph in which Arturo Vidal, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski netted.

Vidal's fifth-minute penalty was his first competitive goal for the club since joining from Juventus.

It was a similar tale for 2014-15 runners-up Borussia Dortmund, who picked up a 2-0 win at Chemnitzer despite rarely shifting out of first gear.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan found the target for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Ingolstadt - promoted to the Bundesliga for the current campaign - fell to a 2-1 defeat at Unterhaching, while Paderborn - who went the other way - won 2-1 at Lubeck.

Freiburg and Bochum both registered 5-0 victories against Barmbek-Uhlenhorst and Salmrohr respectively, while 10-man Sandhausen beat Bahlinger on penalties.

Heidenheim were 4-1 victors over Pirmasens, and Fortuna Dusseldorf prevailed against Rot-Weiss Essen despite missing two of their first three penalties in a shootout.