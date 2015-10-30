Di Maria can still improve - Blanc

Laurent Blanc believes Angel Di Maria can still improve despite scoring the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Rennes on Friday.

The Argentina star was deployed on the wing and scored his third Ligue 1 goal of the season in the 1-0 win at Roazhon Park.

However, Blanc is still expecting more from the former Manchester United man once he adapts to life in the French capital.

"Di Maria has played wide in the last two matches, he offers many opportunities for a coach – he can play everywhere," Blanc said.

"We have to put his individual qualities at the disposal of the team. It's not easy, it takes a little time but we will get there.

"I think he can do better. We must be patient, you have to adapt. He is happy to be in Paris and as he is an intelligent boy I am not worried.

"He has proved decisive already, he may improve but he's already doing well."

PSG opened up a 10-point advantage at the Ligue 1 summit with Friday's win and Blanc is unsure how that will affect his players.

He called upon them to raise the bar domestically in order to challenge on the continental stage.

"We play to win our matches. I do not know if having a big points advantage inspires my team to relax, I do not know if that's a good thing," Blanc said.

"The intensity of Champions League matches is not the same as in Ligue 1. If we want to improve our results in the Champions League, we must increase our level in Ligue 1.

"All the teams who meet us have intentions; they often say they have nothing to lose against Paris."

David Luiz (knee) Presnel Kimpembe (ankle) and Javier Pastore (conjunctivitis) all missed the clash with Rennes, but Blanc is hopeful they will be able to return in time for the forthcoming Champions League meeting with Real Madrid.

"We hope some players will recover. We are trying to heal them as quickly as possible," he added.

"Every day will bring some answers on that side. Tomorrow morning we will do an analysis on the players who can go to Madrid."