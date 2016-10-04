Diarra edging closer to Marseille return - Passi

Marseille head coach Franck Passi is hopeful Lassana Diarra will be able to make his return from a back injury sooner rather than later.

Passi's side have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just twice in eight league matches, while Diarra has made only three appearances.

The midfielder's lack of game time has been a hot topic as Marseille continue to struggle, but Passi has made it clear Diarra is slowly edging closer to his comeback, adding that the 31-year-old is determined to help turn the club's fortunes.

"His last game was against Lorient five weeks ago," he told L'Equipe TV.

"He tried to return, but was not 100 per cent.

"I am not a doctor. Back problems can take a long time to heal. But I hope to see him back in action as soon as possible. I hope he will be back this week. His recovery is on schedule. But it is important that he feels ready physically.

"He is motivated to return. He wants to put Marseille back at the top of the table."