Didier Drogba makes 2016 debut in Impact loss to FC Dallas

Didier Drogba made his 2016 debut for the Montreal Impact, but was unable to find the net as his team was handed its first loss of the season by FC Dallas, 2-0.

The Ivory Coast international came on as a second half sub in the 70th minute and challenged for multiple balls in the air, but only whistled for a pair of fouls in the opposition’s penalty box.

The game was scoreless until the 78th minute when Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz delivered a beautiful free-kick goal off the underside of the bar, up and over the wall, leaving Impact keeper Evan Bush rooted to the spot.

Dallas then doubled its advantage in the 87th minute as Maximiliano Urruti got on the end of a goal kick redirected into his path by teammate Tesho Akindele, befor delivering a nice chip past Bush.

The Impact tried in vain to rally with Drogba mustering just a single shot off target, though he was credited with a key pass on the evening.

The loss was Montreal’s first of the season after a pair of wins to start 2016. Dallas meanwhile, was able to bounce back from its embarrassing 5-0 defeat to its rival, the Houston Dynamo, and pick up its second win of the season.