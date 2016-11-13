Dier: No regrets choosing England over Portugal

England midfielder Eric Dier does not regret turning down the chance to represent Portugal, insisting he always wanted to play for the country of his birth.

Dier came through the ranks at Portuguese giants Sporting CP having arrived at the age of seven, before returning to England in 2014, joining Premier League outfit Tottenham.

The 22-year-old has since gone on to earn 14 England caps after making his debut last year, while Portugal triumphed at Euro 2016.

Dier, however, is happy to be representing England, who accounted for arch-rivals Scotland 3-0 in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

"If England can't win anything then I want Portugal to win. I was very happy for them, but never once did I think I should be playing for Portugal," he said.

"Once when I was younger they had spoken to Sporting about it, but nothing really came of it. It's a bit late to turn around now!

"I'm English. I've never said the opposite. I'm 100 per cent English. In Portugal it happens that a lot of Brazilians play for Portugal and they're not Portuguese.

"When I was growing up I wasn't a big fan of that. When I grew up, I always had the idea that I would play for England. I'm fully English, but Portugal is my home."