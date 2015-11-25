Dier wary of Qarabag threat

Eric Dier has warned Tottenham to avoid any complacency when they travel to Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday.

A win would be enough to seal qualification to the last 32 for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but Dier insisted Tottenham cannot afford to underestimate their Azeri opponents.

"We saw in the first game against them that everyone's very good, they stick to their identity and try to play their football so credit to them for that," the England international told Spurs' official website.

Tottenham beat Qarabag 3-1 at White Hart Lane in September, but Gurban Gurbanov's team have since beaten Anderlecht and drawn with Monaco to give themselves a chance of qualifying from Group J.

Dier added: "Obviously it's going to be a very tough game with the long-distance flight thrown in as well, but it’s always a boost when you get the win beforehand so we just need to make sure we do everything right now.

"We'll be looking to get the result because, of course, it would be massive to get a win and put ourselves through in the group. That’s really important for us."