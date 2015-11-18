Dinamo Zagreb confirm president's arrest

Dinamo Zagreb have confirmed president Zdravko Mamic is co-operating with police for a second time following searches at the Maksimir Stadium.

Mamic was arrested in July, along with his brother, Dinamo coach Zoran Mamic, amid claims of tax evasion and corruption but the pair were subsequently released on bail.

However, on Tuesday Dinamo – who travel to Arsenal in the Champions League next week – have announced their president was again taken away by the country's USKOK body, which is responsible for combating organised crime and corruption.

In a statement on their official website, the club said: "We would like to inform the fans that after some time searching Zdravko Mamic's office at the Maksimir Stadium, the club's executive president and his layers were taken to the police station by PN USKOK."

The news is another setback for Dinamo, after midfielder Arijan Ademi failed a doping test in October after their 2-1 win over Arsenal in Zagreb.