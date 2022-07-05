Dion Sanderson returns to Birmingham on season-long loan from Wolves
By PA Staff published
Dion Sanderson has returned to Birmingham on loan from Wolves for the season.
The 22-year-old defender has become new Blues head coach John Eustace’s first signing.
Sanderson made 16 appearances for Birmingham last season before joining QPR, where he worked with Eustace.
Sanderson told Birmingham’s official website: “It feels good. I am excited. I can’t wait for the season.
“I enjoyed every moment of last season. The fans made me feel welcome and the boys made me feel welcome. Obviously, the staff, I know quite a lot of faces.
“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch. I know a lot of people here and I would like to think they are happy to see me!”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.