Diouf credits Hughes for resurgence

Mame Biram Diouf credits Mark Hughes' faith in him for aiding his resurgence back in front of goal for Stoke City.

The Senegal international striker found the back of the net on 13 occasions in all competitions last season following his transfer from Hannover – making him Stoke's top goalscorer.

A double in the 6-1 victory over Liverpool on the final day of the campaign capped an impressive return to the Premier League, having struggled during previous spells with Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers.

"Because of [Hughes] I'm back in the Premier League again and I'm really grateful and happy to be back," he told Sky Sports.

"As a football player you are always looking for the kind of coach who will really want you and want you to play for him so he's been a key figure for me.

"He was trying to sign me for quite a long time. They [Hannover] didn't want to see but in the end it happened and I'm very glad to be back [in England].

"I hope we can continue at this level, trying to win and trying to build a team."