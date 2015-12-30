Diouf reopens feud with 'egotist' Gerrard

Ex-Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf has hit out again at Steven Gerrard - branding the former Anfield captain an "egotist".

The pair have traded insults regularly over previous years, with Gerrard labelling Diouf's behaviour as "contemptuous and spiteful" in relation to an incident where he spat at Celtic fans during Liverpool's visit to Parkhead in 2003.

This year Diouf accused Gerrard of not liking black people - accusations branded "completely false" by the former England captain's representatives.

In a fresh interview this week, Diouf again criticised Gerrard while branding long-time team-mate and fellow Liverpool great Jamie Carragher as a "turkey".

"Steven Gerrard is a great club player but an egotist," he told SoFoot.com.

"He didn't care about Liverpool winning – all that mattered for him was getting on the scoresheet.

"I would offer him a stay in Senegal so that he sees how I am a king at home."

Turning to Carragher, Diouf added: "I hate him. I found him useless."

Ex-Rangers forward Diouf also branded former Celtic manager Neil Lennon a "d*******".

"He was at Celtic and I was at Rangers and the two clubs were at war with each other. He is a d******* and I've never liked him," added the former Senegal international.