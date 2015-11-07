Disappointed Howe urges Bournemouth to keep going

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe conceded that Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United was tough to take.

Howe's side had 20 attempts on goal to their opponents' two throughout the contest, but goalkeeper Adam Federici was unable to keep out Newcastle's sole shot of the first half from Ayoze Perez.

Federici's opposite number Rob Elliot made light of pre-match fears of a thigh problem by producing an inspired display and, with wasteful finishing also a factor, Bournemouth dropped into the relegation zone to the benefit of Newcastle.

"It's difficult, I've got to be honest," Howe told BT Sport.

"I thought we were very good for probably 70 minutes of the game; in the last part of it we lost our way slightly.

"I'm very pleased and proud of the performance. A good side like Newcastle only got in our box twice in the whole game.

"We penned them in, we've had good chances but we just haven't taken them."

A return of one point from their past six matches leaves Bournemouth embroiled in the relegation struggled heading into the November international break.

But despite this barren run and the long-term absence of leading striker Callum Wilson, Howe is confident that his team's fortunes will turn around.

"Just keep the faith, keep doing what we're doing because if we keep performing like that and creating as many chances as that then we'll win games - I've got no doubt about it," he added.

"I was very pleased that we responded to the recent defeats that we've had in a very positive manner with a really good performance.

"If you keep doing the right things then you'll get your rewards."