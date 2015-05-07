Diving is rife in the Premier League - Dyche

Diving is "rife" and at an "absurd level" in the Premier League, according to Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Dyche and his squad, assembled at a fraction of the cost of rival clubs battling at the bottom of the table, have endured a difficult top-flight return as the Lancashire side have attempted to bridge a financial gulf in resources.

Anything less than a win at Hull City on Saturday will see Burnley, eight points adrift of safety with three games remaining, make an instant return to the Championship.

Reflecting on his season in the Premier League, Dyche is in no doubt that cheating is a widespread issue that needs addressing.

"I've found simulation to be at an absurd level," Dyche told ESPN FC.

"I've spoken about it recently, I never thought it was anywhere near as bad as it is.

"I'd be very surprised and disappointed if the powers that be don't come out in the next few years and start taking retrospective action. It's gone too far.

"My kid is 11 and I see kids at his level diving on the floor when they play. I don't think that's a good advert for the game.

"It's rife in the Premier League every single week and almost to the point where it's accepted. I find that really tough to believe."