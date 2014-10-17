Djordjevic: 'No bad blood' with Lazio's Albanians

The Euro 2016 Group I qualifier between Balkan rivals Serbia and Albania was abandoned in Belgrade on Tuesday after a drone flying over Stadion Partizana sparked an on-field brawl.

With scores locked at 0-0 in the 41st minute, a drone flew over the pitch carrying a banner that appeared to feature an Albanian flag and slogan in the Serbian capital.

Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic attempted to pull down the flag, prompting violent scenes involving players and spectators, including Albania captain Cana and Berisha.

However, Djordjevic - a Serbia substitute on the night - insisted there was no animosity upon their return to Italy as UEFA investigate the incident.

"There is no bad blood from Serbia-Albania or intolerance between us," Djordjevic told Lalaziosiamonoi.it.

"With Cana and Berisha I exchanged a few words in a quite friendly climate. At Lazio, we all share a common goal - to register points.

"I don't know what to say about what happened in Belgrade, but I can say that when I returned to Rome, we greeted each other like we usually do.

"I'm convinced that our relationship will continue to be the same.

"We also exchanged a couple of friendly words about what happened. The Italian players listened to us."