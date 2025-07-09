Euro 2025 rivals who has a dog together

Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead have been together for just over three years

Euro 2025 rivals are littered throughout the tournament but not all of them share a dog together.

The Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema and England's Beth Mead played against one another on Wednesday but off the pitch the pair are in a relationship.

They have been together just over three years and have played against each other internationally multiple times. The latest seeing the Lionesses keeping their Euros trophy defence alive with a 4-0 win against the Dutch.

Euro 2025 rivals: Miedema and Mead

Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead played together at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two players knew each other for a long time before becoming a couple as they played alongside one another at Arsenal.

They joined the Gunners in the same year in 2017 but they also would have played against one another at the different levels of international football.

The couple play against one another for club and country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miedema left Arsenal in 2024 and moved to Manchester City.

The pair publicly confirmed they were together in 2022 with Miedema regularly attending England Euros games after the Netherlands were knocked out.

Mead and England went on to win that tournament.

The pair have documented their relationship on social media and have shared they have a dog called Myle.

Beth Mead, left, was the only change to the starting England team as she was benched (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple, who are referred to by fans a Meadema, are regularly asked about one another in interviews.

Before the Euro 2025 match, Miedema said about playing against Mead: “If it’s not a nice moment for Beth, it’s not a problem for me.

“Tomorrow for once we will not be friends. I will do everything I can to win tomorrow. If I have to do something that is not good for Beth, then I will do it.

“I don’t think she’ll speak to me for a bit [if we win] but it’s tough. I also have some of my best friends on that [England] team. It’s part of football. It’s part of the game. I’ve probably been on the other end of it [more, losing]."

Miedema started the game but had limited time on the ball. While Mead was the only change to England's starting XI as she was benched for Ella Toone.