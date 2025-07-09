Euro 2025 rivals who has a dog together
Euro 2025 have many rivals but not all of them share a pet
Euro 2025 rivals are littered throughout the tournament but not all of them share a dog together.
The Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema and England's Beth Mead played against one another on Wednesday but off the pitch the pair are in a relationship.
They have been together just over three years and have played against each other internationally multiple times. The latest seeing the Lionesses keeping their Euros trophy defence alive with a 4-0 win against the Dutch.
Euro 2025 rivals: Miedema and Mead
The two players knew each other for a long time before becoming a couple as they played alongside one another at Arsenal.
They joined the Gunners in the same year in 2017 but they also would have played against one another at the different levels of international football.
Miedema left Arsenal in 2024 and moved to Manchester City.
The pair publicly confirmed they were together in 2022 with Miedema regularly attending England Euros games after the Netherlands were knocked out.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mead and England went on to win that tournament.
The pair have documented their relationship on social media and have shared they have a dog called Myle.
The couple, who are referred to by fans a Meadema, are regularly asked about one another in interviews.
Before the Euro 2025 match, Miedema said about playing against Mead: “If it’s not a nice moment for Beth, it’s not a problem for me.
“Tomorrow for once we will not be friends. I will do everything I can to win tomorrow. If I have to do something that is not good for Beth, then I will do it.
“I don’t think she’ll speak to me for a bit [if we win] but it’s tough. I also have some of my best friends on that [England] team. It’s part of football. It’s part of the game. I’ve probably been on the other end of it [more, losing]."
Miedema started the game but had limited time on the ball. While Mead was the only change to England's starting XI as she was benched for Ella Toone.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.