Djukic concerned with 'weak' Valencia

The La Liga side lost 3-0 at home to Michael Laudrup's men in their opening Group A game, a result compounded by the fact they also had Adil Rami sent off in the 10th minute.

Djukic's side have now lost their last four games in league and cup action and pressure is already beginning to build on the Serbian coach.

After losing Rami early on, Valencia always faced an uphill battle and goals from Wilfried Bony, Michu and Jonathan de Guzman sent them to defeat.

Djukic admitted that his team are struggling, but insisted Valencia can turn their form around.

"The team is very weak emotionally," he said. "At the moment, you can see the team is strong neither offensively or defensively and it's a very tough time.

"I feel capable of reversing the situation. We have no choice but to keep working and keep fighting because no one has a magic wand to fix this.

"I'm in the same boat. I can't say the team is bad and I am good.

"I understand perfectly that the fans cannot be happy with us, that they whistle and shout at us.

"I feel a great sadness because these are very good players and we're not getting things done well."

Valencia return to league action on Sunday when they welcome fellow early-season strugglers Sevilla to the Mestalla.