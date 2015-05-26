Dnipro players pay for fans' tickets, transport

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk players have paid for fans' tickets and transportation in a bid to help them get to the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday.

As coach Myron Markevych admitted to his players being nervous, captain Ruslan Rotan revealed how his team were trying to help fans get to the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw.

Rotan said the players had tried to help fans in what is Dnipro's first ever European final.

"It's a historic game for Dnipro," he said.

"We have helped the people of Ukraine to get here by making some donations.

"We have paid for some tickets, we have helped some fans get here by paying for transportation – whatever we could do to get them here.

"We will try to give them positive emotions so that they can be happy."

Sevilla are eyeing their fourth UEFA Cup/Europa League crown, including a second in a row.

But Dnipro midfielder Valeriy Fedorchuk said he hoped the Ukrainians were well-supported by the Polish locals.

"We very much hope to get the support [of the locals] because Warsaw is closer to Ukraine than Seville and we believe that more people will support us," he said.

"We're neighbours and we really believe in that. If we win, we can make plenty of people very happy."