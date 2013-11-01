Do not write Crystal Palace off, Millen warns

The Selhurst Park outfit, who are aiming to avoid a fifth relegation from the Premier League in five attempts, prop up the table after taking just three points from the 27 available.

A run of six defeats in a row, five of which came under Ian Holloway, saw the manager depart, with Millen overseeing the 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

And despite their precarious position, Millen believes the team can mount an escape bid - starting with a morale-boosting victory against West Brom on Saturday.

"There are enough points to play for to stay up," he said.

"We have got to be better than three other teams and if you can get a win or a point even on Saturday, it is a start.

"We are not adrift yet. I mean a couple of good results and we'll be within touching distance of other teams.

"We've got to stay positive and looking forward to the game on Saturday.

"There is still belief there. I think we've got enough talent in the squad to compete with, if you like, five or six other teams in this division.

"You only have to be better than three others to survive and I feel where we are at the moment we can do that."