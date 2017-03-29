Doctor confirms baby boom in Iceland – nine months after win over England
Creating new humans after the greatest day in the Nordic nation's football history apparently proved a popular means of celebration
A doctor in Iceland has noted a record amount of babies born in his hospital in March, exactly nine months on from the day their national team beat England 2-1 in Nice at Euro 2016.
Asgeir Petur Porvaldsson, the doctor from Reykjavik's Landspitali University Hospital who spotted the correlation, tweeted (with accompanying winky face): “Set a record for the number of epidurals in the maternity unit this weekend – nine months after the 2-1 win over England.”
We're still awaiting the return statement from Wetherspoon's for sorrow-drowning alcohol consumed.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.