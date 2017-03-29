Video: Ronaldinho launches singing career with track 'Sozinho'

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho has kick-started his unexpected singing career with the official release of his first ever solo single Sozinho.

The 37-year-old, who is yet to officially announce his retirement, hasn't played professionally since 2015. Last month, he was appointed as a club ambassador for Barcelona.

But now his attentions have turned to the world of music with a soft samba track that brings out plenty of emotion from the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner.

The Brazilian has featured in rap videos before, but never have we heard such sensitive vocals from one of South America's greatest ever footballers.

"Thank you my friends. This is my first song, with no composition partner!!!" Ronaldinho beamed upon the track's release.

'Sozinho' means 'Alone' in Portuguese, by the way. Someone pass us those tissues.

