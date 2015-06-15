Domestic success top of Vitoria's Benfica priorities

Benfica head coach Rui Vitoria has targeted continued domestic success after replacing Jorge Jesus at the Primeira Liga champions.

The 45-year-old was confirmed as the club's new head coach last week after Jesus opted not to renew his contract, and moved to rivals Sporting Lisbon.

With consecutive league titles under their belt, Benfica may be looking to now improve in the UEFA Champions League after last season's group-stage elimination, but a hat-trick of domestic crowns is at the forefront of Vitoria's thoughts.

"It is the beginning of a new stage and a new path. I'm in a place I like, but ambition must always be present and I do not want to feel comfortable just because we reached the top, as we still have a lot to win," he said.

"It will be a very demanding championship. I feel that Benfica can cause problems if we are all united."

He added: "I am coming into a global club. It was not hard to convince me."