Dominic Calvert-Lewin in dreamland after scoring on England debut

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin described his debut goal as the “stuff of dreams” after opening the scoring in a 3-0 win over Wales.

Calvert-Lewin, selected to start by manger Gareth Southgate due to his fine form for Everton, headed in Jack Grealish’s cross in the 26th minute at an empty Wembley.

Wolves defender Conor Coady and Southampton striker Danny Ings completed a comfortable friendly victory by claiming their maiden international goals in the second half.

“It is a shame there are no fans here to celebrate, and my family could have been here, so bittersweet in that sense, but to score on my debut is the stuff of dreams,” Calvert-Lewin told ITV Sport.

“I have worked very hard to get here, it has felt like a long road but I am very pleased to be here and get the opportunity and score on my debut.

“I felt comfortable, the lads have welcomed me in and I have felt comfortable and that helps when you step on the pitch. The main objective was to enjoy it.

“I enjoyed the time that I did play on the pitch and be ready to step in if I am needed.”

Coady also had an evening to remember, stabbing home Kieran Trippier’s free-kick eight minutes into the second period and ending the game as captain.

“I am still in a bit of shock. It will live with me forever, it will be on repeat in my house with my kids. It is an amazing night for me,” said Coady.

“It is an incredible night, to score is absolutely amazing.

“I can’t explain it, to play with these players is incredible, everything about playing here at Wembley for England is amazing. It is a night I will never forget.

“You want to come and impress but I want to help the team if I am called upon.”