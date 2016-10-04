Donnarumma: €170m figure does not affect me

Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma insists that claims he is worth €170 million do not have an impact on his play as he continues to focus on AC Milan for now.

The 17-year-old has established himself as Milan's first-choice goalkeeper, and has been linked to a number of clubs, with his agent Mino Raiola claiming him to be worth €170million.

However, while Donnarumma acknowledged the rumours, he currently only has eyes for San Siro, where he is enjoying his football.

"Raiola said that I am worth €170m - I always hear his statements," Donnarumma told Rai Sport.

"These figures do not make me dizzy. I always try to have fun because this job is all about having fun.

"I think only of Milan and of doing better for my team by always training and playing with great commitment.

"After that, we'll see."

The young shot stopper is also hoping to improve while on international duty, learning from Juventus ace Gianluigi Buffon's experience.

"I have a great relationship with Buffon," he said.

"In our first meetings, he has given me so much and I follow his every move in training, because I want to learn everything from him."