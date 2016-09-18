Donovan extends MLS goal record

Landon Donovan netted his first MLS goal in almost two years to equalise for LA Galaxy against Sporting Kansas City and extend his record for the most goals scored in the division.

The 34-year-old, on as a second-half substitute with his side trailing 2-1 at Children's Mercy Park, was teed up by Robbie Rogers and coolly placed a low, left-footed shot into the far corner of the net to put the Galaxy back on level terms.

Donovan came out of retirement earlier this month and made his return against Orlando City last week, managing seven minutes as a substitute in a 4-2 victory.

The goal took his MLS tally to 145 and earned the Galaxy a valuable point as they seek to secure a play-off place in the Western Conference and challenge for their sixth MLS Championship.

Galaxy face Seattle Sounders in their next fixture and coach Bruce Arena will hope that Donovan continues to regain form and fitness as his side ramps up its title challenge.