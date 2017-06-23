Don't compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson

New Zealand boss Anthony Hudson has laughed off comparisons with Jose Mourinho but conceded he wished he had the same managerial record as the Portuguese.

The origin of the supposed similarities between Hudson and Mourinho remains cloudy although the pair do share good looks and an extremely confident outlook.

Their records are markedly different, though. While Mourinho has won two Champions League titles and a collection of domestic honours at the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter, Hudson's coaching career has taken something of a less glamorous route - starting with Real Maryland Monarchs before spells at Welsh lower league outfit Newport County, Bahrain and the All Whites

The 36-year-old, speaking ahead of New Zealand's final Group A game at the Confederations Cup, against Mourinho's native Portugal, said: "I don't know where the comparisons come from.

"I wish it was for the record and the bank account!

"I never mention it, it just seems to come up and has stuck. But I am my own man and don't really want to be compared to anyone.

"We are on a mission to get the team to the World Cup, the team is building nicely and has so much more in it. The team is only going to improve and I am so glad for these moments that people can now see it.

"When we play outside New Zealand everyone notices it, people speak very highly of us. They see the quality in the team and we are starting to get respect now, which is good."