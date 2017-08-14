Don't pity me - Liverpool's Ings on the long road to recovery

Danny Ings does not want pity after his rotten luck with injuries, but the striker did call for patience as a Liverpool return draws nearer.

The former Burnley striker has seen his first two seasons at Anfield decimated by fitness setbacks, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and a serious knee problem limiting him to just six Premier League appearances.

He returned to full training last month and scored for the Under-23s against Swansea City on Friday, marking a landmark milestone in his long road to recovery.

But, despite all his woes, Ings is not seeking sympathy - only a little more time to rediscover his form and fitness.

"I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me," he told the club's official website. "At the end of the day, it was an injury and they're part of the game. They happen to a hell of lot of people, especially nowadays with how fast the games are.

"The only thing I want from people is patience, which I have had in unbelievable levels and everyone has been so positive. I am where I want to be at this moment in time, but there's still a lot of hard graft left for me to do before I am back to where I’m striving to get to.

"Things don't just happen overnight for you. I know football can change overnight, but when you've had such a bad injury you've got to be really careful that you don't try to do too much and pick up little setbacks, so I'll keep taking it step-by-step until I get there.

"Everybody has been great in helping and supporting me to this point – and I am ready to go now and take those next steps."

Ings added that there was no confirmed date for his expected return for Liverpool, who drew their opening Premier League match of the season 3-3 at Watford.