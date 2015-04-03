Dortmund, Bayern to hold minute's silence

All 150 people on board Germanwings Flight 9525 were killed on March 24 when the plane - scheduled to make the journey from Barcelona to Dusseldorf - came down in the French Alps.

This weekend will mark the first round of Bundesliga fixtures since the tragedy and German football's marquee fixture between Dortmund and Bayern will honour those who died.

"Disbelief has been our emotion since the day of the disaster," Bayern president Karl Hopfner told his club's official website.

"We mourn with the families and all those affected by this terrible disaster. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to them."