Dortmund can not afford to relax, says Tuchel
Borussia Dortmund must learn lessons from their UEFA Europa League clash with Odd if they are to reach the group stages, says Thomas Tuchel.
Borussia Dortmund still have work to do if they want to reach the group stages of the UEFA Europa League, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.
The Bundesliga outfit secured a dramatic first-leg victory over Odd on Thursday, coming from 3-0 down to triumph 4-3 in Norway.
Tuchel criticised his players for "not being ready" for the threat posed by Odd after the seven-goal thriller and knows they are not guaranteed progression despite scoring four away goals.
"We're at half time, we learned our lesson and if we did not it would be a very bad sign," he said.
"There's 90 minutes to go, anything can happen, but we feel confident to win the second match. We will play to win and create chances – this is our mission.
"We had a lot of chances and scored a lot of goals in a spectacular match, and we will be ready to play on Sunday and ready, for sure, to play on Thursday."
