Dortmund defence will focus on Kane, says Hummels

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has conceded that Tottenham striker Harry Kane will require special attention in their return Europa League clash.

The two teams meet at White Hart Lane on Thursday with the Bundesliga team in complete control of the last-16 tie, holding a 3-0 aggregate lead.

Kane was left on the substitutes' bench in a much-changed Tottenham team in the first leg before coming on in the closing stages, and World Cup winner Hummels is aware of his qualities.

"Of course, he is a big threat," the Germany international told reporters. "I saw him score two goals on Sunday against Aston Villa and we know what a good striker he is.

"If he is on the pitch, you give him a certain amount of defensive concentration - you focus a little more on him."

Hummels, though, feels Kane is not the only effective attacking weapon at Spurs' disposal.

He added: "In the whole team, in the offence, they have some pretty nice players. So in the end it doesn't matter who plays.

"It's not that we can chill if he doesn't play because we still have to work on our defence."

Dortmund have a star striker of their own in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored in the first leg and has 33 goals in total this season.

"He works for us and we work for him to score," Hummels said of his team-mate.

"That's the biggest change we made in this team and it's worked out really well this season. He has plenty of qualities.

"Of course the most obvious one is his incredible speed. He's one of the fastest players I've ever played against or with, so he's really a good striker."