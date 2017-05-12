Dortmund defender Bartra in line to face Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra will return to the matchday squad on Saturday if he receives a final clearance from doctors, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The centre-back has not played since being injured in the bomb attack on the Dortmund team bus prior to the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Monaco last month.

Bartra had surgery on a broken wrist sustained from the blast but returned to first-team training this week ahead of Dortmund's trip to face Augsburg at WWK Arena.

Tuchel is waiting to hear if the 26-year-old can play with a plaster cast but hopes to have him back in the squad at the very least.

"Marc Bartra can play against Augsburg. That's the absolute positive news," he told a news conference on Friday.

"I still have to talk with the doctor to see if he can play with a cast.

"If he is cleared to play, he'll be in the squad."

Dortmund sit third in the Bundesliga with two games remaining, six points behind second-place RB Leipzig and two ahead of Hoffenheim in fourth.