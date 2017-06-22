Dortmund defender Guerreiro's injury downgraded to bruising

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed defender Raphael Guerreiro suffered a bruised ankle in Portugal's win over Russia at the Confederations Cup - and not a fracture as first feared.

Selecao coach Fernando Santos claimed the versatile full-back had fractured his ankle after an innocuous-looking challenge during the European champions' 1-0 victory in Moscow on Wednesday.

But Guerreiro himself said on Instagram, in a post that has since been deleted, that was a pre-existing injury and Dortmund have now confirmed the former Lorient man suffered just bruising.

A tweet from the club read: "According to the medical department of Portugal's national team, Raphael Guerreiro has suffered a painful bruise."

Glück im Unglück: Laut medizinischer Abteilung der hat eine schmerzhafte Prellung erlitten. June 22, 2017

The 23-year-old is still expected to miss the remainder of the tournament with Portugal well placed in Group A, needing just a draw from Saturday's game with already-eliminated New Zealand to advance to the last four.

Guerreiro said: "I have a fracture but it is more than three months old.

"Fortunately, I do not have any more fractures where I feel pain, but I can't put my foot on the ground or move it.

"I will remain here to support my team-mates for the rest of the competition."