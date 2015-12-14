Dortmund fired up for Porto clash

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is relishing the prospect of a Champions League-esque tie with Porto in the Europa League last 32.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished second in their group and have been handed the tough task of facing the Portuguese giants, who narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League knockouts to Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev.

"Sporting-wise it's a very difficult draw, but at the same time it's a hugely appealing one for our fans," Watzke said. "Porto is almost a return to a Champions League atmosphere."

Sporting director Michael Zorc agrees Dortmund have been given a tough task but is relishing the prospect of two well-matched sides going head-to-head.

He said: "Porto were eliminated with 10 points as third best in a Champions League group. Accordingly, they are one of the hardest teams in the pot, but also a very interesting one.

"I look forward to the games and seeing our team on par with the opponents."