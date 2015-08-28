Dortmund get kind draw, Sousa takes Fiorentina back to Basel

Borussia Dortmund were handed a kind draw for the UEFA Europa League group stage on Friday, contesting Group C against PAOK, Krasnodar and Gabala.

Dortmund failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League following a disappointing Bundesliga campaign last term, but – despite having to travel long distances – will be confident of pushing for glory in Europe's second-tier competition, which they have never won.

Thomas Tuchel's side overcame Odd of Norway in the play-off round to the pool phase.

Paulo Sousa will take his Fiorentina side to Basel in Group I, with the Portuguese having left the Swiss giants to take over at Stadio Artemio Franchi at the end of last season.

Lech Poznan and Belenenses join them in that pool, while Group A looks set to be a fiercely contested affair – containing Ajax, Celtic, Fenerbahce and Molde.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been grouped with Anderlecht, Monaco and Qarabag, while Liverpool will face Rubin Kazan, Bordeaux and Sion.

Draw in full:

Group A: Ajax, Celtic, Fenerbahce, Molde.

Group B: Rubin Kazan, Liverpool, Bordeaux, Sion.

Group C: Borussia Dortmund, PAOK, Krasnodar, Gabala.

Group D: Napoli, Club Brugge, Legia Warsaw, FC Midtjylland.

Group E: Villarreal, Viktoria Plzen, Rapid Wien, Dinamo Minsk.

Group F: Marseille, Braga, Slovan Liberec, Groningen.

Group G: Dnipro, Lazio, Saint-Etienne, Rosenborg.

Group H: Sporting Lisbon, Besiktas, Lokomotiv Moscow, Skenderbeu Korce.

Group I: Basel, Fiorentina, Lech Poznan, Belenenses.

Group J: Tottenham, Anderlecht, Monaco, Qarabag.

Group K: Schalke, APOEL, Sparta Prague, Asteras.

Group L: Athletic Bilbao, AZ, Augsburg, Partizan.