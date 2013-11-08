Dortmund issue indefinite bans after derby trouble

The action comes after sections of the Dortmund fans were seen lighting and throwing flares onto the pitch and into the home support before the start of the match last month.

There were also reports of damage to the away section of the stadium following the match, and the club have moved swiftly to take action.

Their decision will be reviewed at the end of the season.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Borussia Dortmund has decided to implement specific measures as a consequence of the incidents and the use of pyrotechnics on the day of the Revierderby at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena on 26 October.

"After intensive talks with the police and eyewitnesses, Borussia Dortmund has revoked the so-called away season tickets for the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup from the "Desperados", the "Jubos" and "The Unity" for an indefinite period of time- at least, however, until the end of the season.

"The investigation of the incidents surrounding the derby is ongoing. All persons found to have committed offences will be issued with a stadium ban. At present Borussia Dortmund expects that 20 to 30 persons will be affected by this measure."

Dortmund won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nuri Sahin and Jakub Blaszczykowski.