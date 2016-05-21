Dortmund need more belief, says Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel says his side still have a lot to learn following their DFB-Pokal final loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

After a scoreless 120 minutes, penalties decided the outcome of the match, with Bayern prevailing 4-3 in the shoot-out at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Tuchel said the performance gives him "a lot to think about" and admits his side need to show more belief while in possession.

"We still have a lot to learn. It teaches you a lot to play in this final," the 42-year-old said.

"To see how sharp Bayern was right from the start, even if the level was not as high as when we met them in the league in the second half of the season.

"This match gives you a lot to think about. We still need more belief in ourselves and determination when we are in possession.

"We did work very hard and we defended with passion. But you also need to give yourself a breather when you are in possession, we did not have enough of those."

The defeat meant Dortmund lost a third-straight Pokal final, but Tuchel says the disappointment of another trophy-less season should not take away from their second-place finish in the Bundesliga.

"This defeat does not erase the 78 points in the Bundesliga," he insisted. "But still everything is influenced by what happens.

"We expected to win the game, we didn't manage to achieve that. After the defeat in Liverpool this is another disappointment."