Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season

Mario Gotze will not feature for Borussia Dortmund again this season as he undergoes treatment for "metabolic disorders", the Bundesliga club have announced.

The World Cup winner has not featured for BVB since their 1-1 draw with Mainz on January 29, when he came on as a 68th-minute substitute.

Last month Dortmund confirmed the 24-year-old's recent spate of muscular problems had been caused by the "metabolic" issues, and ruled him out for an undetermined period of time.

They have now been able to provide more clarity on his absence after Gotze's first stage of rehabilitation, with a return at the start of the 2017-18 campaign most likely.

Dortmund also confirmed the forward's initial treatment had been a "positive" experience, and he will continue to train away from the first team.

He seemingly remains an important part of the squad at Signal Iduna Park, though, with Thomas Tuchel backing Gotze to play a pivotal role for the club in the future.