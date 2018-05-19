Dortmund seal Hitz signing

Borussia Dortmund have completed the free-transfer signing of goalkeeper Marwin Hitz from Augsburg.

The Switzerland international has penned a three-year deal at Signal Iduna Park, having impressed in a five-year stint with Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals.

Hitz, 30, made 32 league appearances last season and could now compete with international team-mate Roman Burki at Dortmund.

"After five very special years at Augsburg on both a sporting and personal level, I wanted to experience something different. I'm looking forward to the challenge of a club as big as BVB and especially to the Champions League matches," he told the club's official website.

Ahead of this switch, Hitz has reportedly withdrawn from consideration for Switzerland's World Cup squad, where Burki is likely to be involved.

Burki started 33 of 34 Bundesliga games for Dortmund this season, with departing veteran Roman Weidenfeller featuring in the other match.