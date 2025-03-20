Bournemouth are reportedly the frontrunners in the race for a new signing but face competition from Chelsea as they prepare for a move in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is a target for the two Premier League rivals and is expected to leave Anfield to seek regular football next season.

Kelleher played in the Reds’ loss to Newcastle United in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final and has been long established as their cup goalkeeper.

Caoimhin Kelleher heading to the south coast?



But with Alisson, who is ranked at no. 1 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, locked in as Arne Slot’s number one, the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer effectively closes the door on Kelleher’s hopes of becoming Liverpool’s top choice.

The Irish international has attracted interest from Bournemouth and Chelsea with the Cherries in pole position according to reporting by Caught Offside.



Both clubs have struggled to get consistent performances from their goalkeepers this season. Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez is a player Enzo Maresca and the Blues are keen to upgrade.

Filip Jorgensen, Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergstrom are the alternative options and Chelsea will believe they need to improve their goalkeeper ranks to push on next season.

One Premier League goalkeeper already on their books is Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is Bournemouth’s regular first choice as a loanee this season.

While Kepa’s measurable positive impact on Bournemouth’s results made him demonstrably the most important goalkeeper to his team in the Premier League throughout their run, mistakes leading to goals in recent weeks have contributed to their slide.



Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a fee of £71.6 million and remains the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

He didn’t live up to that status at Stamford Bridge and has been loaned to Real Madrid and Bournemouth in consecutive seasons.

With Bournemouth hoping to make the push into European football next season and eager to secure a permanent first-choice goalkeeper for manager Andoni Iraola, Kelleher is an obvious target.

At 26, the Liverpool stopper is heading into his peak years and has proven his ability in big games and as Alisson’s understudy.



He’s been at Liverpool since 2015 and made his debut for the first team in 2019. Premier League appearances have been vanishingly rare and the prospect of regular starts is expected to tempt him away in the summer.