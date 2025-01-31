Manchester United looking to beat Chelsea, as both clubs want ANOTHER goalkeeper: report

Gregor Kobel is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United are both hoping to lure Gregor Kobel to the Premier League.

The talented Swiss shot-stopper has six clean sheets to his name for German giants Borussia Dortmund so far this season and it is thought a move to England could come to fruition during the summer.

So far, the Blues are leading the race given their goalkeeping criticisms in recent weeks but Manchester United are known to be long-term admirers of the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

So why do Chelsea want to sign another goalkeeper?

Enzo Maresca has publicly backed Robert Sanchez in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Costly errors from Robert Sanchez have prompted rumours that Chelsea once again are in search of a new goalkeeper this summer.

The Independent says Kobel fits 'multiple criteria' the Blues would like in a shot-stopper despite their influx of goalies currently on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sanchez has made some embarrassing errors for Chelsea this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has also opted to rotate his goalkeepers with Andre Onana's performances leaving fans frustrated.

The Cameroon international isn't shy of a blunder or two, nor is no.2 Altay Bayindir who flaked at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last year.

“It’s like the team, ups and downs, really up sometimes and really down sometimes," said Amorim after Onana gifted Brighton's Georginio Rutter a goal at Old Trafford on January 19 in their 3-1 loss.

"We have to maintain the focus during all the game to try to win the games. That is the only way we can turn things around.”

Georginio Rutter has a third for Brighton!And it's a moment Andre Onana won't want to see again, as he palmed the ball into Rutter's path...#MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/hEeHFlsGUwJanuary 19, 2025

Chelsea are said to have the advantage in their pursuit given Manchester United see their priorities for improvement elsewhere on the pitch at present. It also remains to be seen how INEOS would be prepared to approach the transfer given Onana and Bayindir are on contracts running until 2028 and 2027 respectively.

In FourFourTwo's view, Kobel is likely to warrant a serious transfer fee and we cannot see Manchester United pursuing the Switzerland international unless a huge overhaul is sanctioned this summer at Old Trafford.