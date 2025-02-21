Bayern Munich make final decision on former Erik ten Hag favourite: report

Bayern Munich look firmly set to regain their Bundesliga crown this season after a wildly unexpected second-placed finish last season, sitting eight points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in second place.

The Bavarian giants look to have rebounded emphatically after the disappointment of last campaign, in which they went trophyless for the first time in over a decade, having also secured their passage into the Champions League round of 16 with a two-legged victory over Celtic.

Boasting a front line of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, the dominant force in Germany are undoubtedly one of the most exciting sides to watch in Europe this season, as proven by their almost three-goal-per-game average in the league so far this season.

Vincent Kompany has enjoyed a bright start to life as Bayern Munich manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich make final decision on Manchester United outcast

Bayern beat a wealth of competition to the highly-touted signature of Olise last summer in what turned out to be the marquee signing in the Bundesliga as the £50 million man quickly hit the ground running.

The Frenchman, who ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, has 23 goal involvements so far this season as he continues to establish himself as one of the club's most important players.

Antony has quickly fallen out of favour at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports in Spain, the club were set to return to the Premier League to bolster their attacking line with a potential move for Manchester United outcast Antony, although those rumours have since been shot down by BILD journalist Christian Falk.

The Brazilian has made an electric start to life in Spain after signing for Real Betis on loan in January, scoring in each of his first three appearances for the club as he looks to rebuild some momentum following an underwhelming spell in England.

The deal contains no option to buy, leaving the winger's future up for grabs with Ruben Amorim not expected to count on him upon his return in the summer.

Should Antony continue his fine form in Spain, a departure to a top-level club could be on the cards with United likely to use his recent performances as leverage to try and recoup as much of their £90 million outlay as possible.

Antony has impressed with his early displays in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony is just one of a wealth of start likely to leave Old Trafford this summer as Ineos continue their strict cost-cutting exercise at the club.

A host of ageing stars look set to leave upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, while high-earners Casemiro and Marcus Rashford also look almost certain to depart on permanent deals before the start of next season.