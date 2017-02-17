Dortmund stand closure convenient for Wolfsburg - Ismael

Wolfsburg head coach Valerien Ismael is thankful for the "convenient" timing of their game with Borussia Dortmund, as it coincides with the partial closure of Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund were fined €100,000 and ordered to close the famous south stand - nicknamed the 'Yellow Wall' - for one home game after fan trouble marred their 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig on February 4.

Protests inside the stadium and outbreaks of violence outside surrounded the match as sections of BVB's support demonstrated against Leipzig's controversial ownership structure.

Police arrested 28 people in relation to attacks on visiting fans, while the German Football Association highlighted "defamatory banners about Leipzig" and the throwing of beer mugs when handing down their decision.

Ismael feels the diminished home support could have a significant impact on Wolfsburg's chances of securing a result.

He said: "I've experienced games with a full stand and I know what it can do.

"The feeling and atmosphere can create pressure, especially for our goalkeeper. Suddenly nobody will be there.

"Now is probably the most convenient time to play there because the stand will be empty."