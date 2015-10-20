Dost talks up Wolfsburg's credentials ahead of Dutch return

Netherlands striker Bas Dost is more concerned about establishing Wolfsburg as a European force than dwelling on any sentiment of returning to his homeland to take on PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

All four teams are locked together on three points after two matches in Group B, with Wolfsburg beating CSKA Moscow but losing last time out to the Manchester United side that PSV overcame in their opening game.

Across eight Eredivisie appearances against PSV for Heracles-Almelo and Heerenveen, Dost only found the net once, but he does not think that has any bearing on Wednesday's game.

"It's time for the world to recognise that Wolfsburg is not a small club anymore," the 26-year-old told a news conference.

"I've played against PSV eight times and scored just once but what is in the past is no longer relevant.

"The fact we are playing against a Dutch team is nothing special for me. I am preparing as I always do.

"The only special thing is that I see players with whom I play in the national team. That's all.

"I prepare the same way as against Hoffenheim, Dortmund or Bayern Munich.

Dost's coach Dieter Hecking is keen to take the pressure off his team ahead of a game that could yet prove pivotal in the final standings.

"Even if we win, though, nothing will have been decided in the group because there are three more matches to play," he said.

"That's why we play game by game. We will have chance to win tomorrow. But even if we lose, we will have a good chance of going through."

"PSV have a well-balanced team, very lively. And for this we need good answers on the pitch."