Double injury blow for struggling Nuremberg

Striker Ginczek faces a six-month layoff after tearing the cruciate ligament in his right knee during the 2-0 defeat against the Bundesliga leaders.

And United States defender Chandler will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks after it was revealed he had suffered an anterior meniscus tear in his left knee against Nuremberg's Bavarian rivals.

The Bundesliga strugglers revealed on their official website that the duo will require operations in Augsburg on Monday.

Nuremberg manager Gertjan Verbeek said: "We didn't just lose three points, but also two players.

"It's a big price to pay in a derby like that."

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Philipp Lahm consigned Verbeek's side to a defeat that ensured they remain in the relegation zone.