Douglas Costa: I cannot replace Neymar

Douglas Costa does not feel he can solely compensate for the absence of Neymar, but has instead called on Brazil to work together and overcome it.

The Brazil captain is unable to take part in the upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures with Chile and Venezuela due to a suspension carried over from the 2015 Copa America.

While the Bayern Munich man acknowledges that the loss of the Barcelona forward is a big blow, he feels the team must come together rather than look to another individual, such as himself, for inspiration.

"I'm not the new Neymar and I will not need to replace him," Costa told Sport.

"You cannot replace Neymar. What I must do is complete my work and the orders of the coach in the best way.

"Any team in the world would miss him, but we have to overcome it."

Costa has impressed since his arrival at the Allianz Arena in July, providing five assists in the Bundesliga this season.

He said he feels at home in Munich and is enjoying working under coach Pep Guardiola.

"I have only worked with Guardiola for three months but it feels like longer," he added.

"I get along very well with him and I see this happening with all my team-mates. We understand his ideas and his methods very well.

"It's great working with my team-mates and with Guardiola's style. It makes you feel good in the team."