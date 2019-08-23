Draper doubt as Ross County take on Livingston

Ross County midfielder Ross Draper is a doubt ahead of the visit of Livingston after suffering a recurrence of his knee injury.

The Englishman has only recently returned from a four-month layoff but was withdrawn during Saturday’s 3-2 Betfred Cup loss to Partick Thistle and may have to sit out the Livi showdown.

Simon Power is yet to make his return from a hamstring pull while frontmen Lee Erwin (ankle) and Brian Graham (hamstring) definitely miss the clash with Gary Holt’s team, as do long-term casualties Don Cowie and Lewis Spence (both knee).

Livingston could hand a debut to Jack Stobbs after the winger signed on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

Manager Gary Holt has reported getting some players back on the training field from injury.

Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Miller and Cece Pepe sat out last weekend’s trip to Forfar.

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Ruddy, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Morris, Kelly, Vigurs, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Stewart, McKay.

Livingston provisional squad: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, Lithgow, Guthrie, McMillan, Savane, Bartley, Pittman, Jacobs, Lawless, Crawford, Sibbald, Robinson, Erskine, Stobbs, Souda, Tiffoney, Dykes, Sarkic.