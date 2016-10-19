'Draw feels like a win' - Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim felt his side's draw at CSKA Moscow was like a win after they scored a late equaliser in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants fell behind to a Lacina Traore goal in the first half, but found a leveller thanks to a fine strike from Bernardo Silva with three minutes left in Moscow.

Jardim was thankful for the point as Monaco stayed top of Group E, one clear of Tottenham.

"This draw feels like a win," he said, via UEFA.

"We were a bit predictable up until they scored, but then we changed the way we played.

"The CSKA goalkeeper [Igor Akinfeev] was outstanding. He saved certain goals on two or three occasions."

Monaco have two matches at home to finish their group-stage campaign, with their next European outing a clash against CSKA on November 2.