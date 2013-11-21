Draxler refuses to rule out Arsenal switch

The Schalke youngster has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga this season and has caught the eye of a number of European clubs.

But, while revealing his admiration for English football, Draxler will not consider a January switch, and is likely to re-evaluate at the end of the campaign.

"For my club I have the chance to play nearly every game, it is important for me to improve myself," he said.

"I have said every summer I have to look what is the best for me and I will do in the summer again and we will see what happens.

"But no way. I won't switch then (in January).

"I have always said English teams are very big clubs and Arsenal is of course one of them. Of course I sometimes speak to Mesut (Ozil) or Per (Mertesacker) about the team, about the club, and they always have good words and they tell me nice things.

"You never know what happens in the summer, but Arsenal is a very, very nice team. They always have very young players, they play attractive football and that is what I like.

"But I better not speak too much about it because tomorrow I can read in the (English) newspapers that I like to play for Arsenal -- I think the people at Schalke would not like to hear that."

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in 18 appearances in all competititions for Schalke this season.