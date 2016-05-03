Drinkwater: Leicester title is mad, bonkers

Danny Drinkwater has described Leicester City's Premier League title success as "mad" and "bonkers".

The England midfielder has been an integral part of the Foxes' remarkable story, which was completed on Monday night when closest challengers Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea.

"It's mad, it doesn't sound right does it? It's bonkers, it's hard to put into words," he told Sky Sports News when asked to explain how it felt to hear Leicester described as Premier League winners.

"But we've done it and we're here to stay. We aren't going to drop off, we are going to push on.

"It's a bit surreal but we made a lot of dreams come true."

The Leicester players gathered at striker Jamie Vardy's house to watch the Chelsea-Spurs game - a night that started slowly as the visitors led 2-0 before Chelsea hit back to claim the point that crowned Claudio Ranieri's men.

"The first half was a bit 'what's going on'," added Drinkwater, "but then the goal went in and after the second goal it was 10 minutes of madness.

"At full-time it was four hours of madness.

"It was good that we were all together. It sums us up as a group of lads.

"It's a brilliant time to be with the club and a special moment for us all."

Drinkwater, who made his England debut against Netherlands in March, reserved special praise for Leicester boss Ranieri, who claimed his first national title at the age of 64.

"He's done a fantastic job for us and I am happy for him. He's never won it before and it's good that he has put his trust in us. We've repaid him," Drinkwater said.

"He's a laid back kind of guy and it reflects on us, it helps when it comes to the games.

"He's got a serious side, every manager has, but I've loved every minute of working under him. It's been one hell of a season."